The Welsh international has been a player the Whites have been tracking all month and the YEP understands Roberts has been keen from the outset. There is not thought to be a permanent option in the deal, which Leeds hope will conclude well in time for tonight's transfer deadline.

Leeds are also exploring the possibility of bringing in a centre-back, with Leicester City's Harry Souttar a target. It is not yet known if Leicester will agree to send a player to a Championship promotion rival but the Whites are hopeful they can make a deal happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke has made no secret of his desire to bolster his defence in the mid-season market, while laying bare the financial difficulties Leeds have faced due to Profitability and Sustainability rules. The full-back areas are where the need is most keenly felt, with three of his four current options suffering with various injuries at different stages during the first half of the campaign.