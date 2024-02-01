Leeds United target deadline day double deal as medical booked and Whites' Souttar interest confirmed
Burnley defender Connor Roberts will travel for a medical at Leeds United this afternoon after speaking with Daniel Farke this morning to secure a loan move.
The Welsh international has been a player the Whites have been tracking all month and the YEP understands Roberts has been keen from the outset. There is not thought to be a permanent option in the deal, which Leeds hope will conclude well in time for tonight's transfer deadline.
Leeds are also exploring the possibility of bringing in a centre-back, with Leicester City's Harry Souttar a target. It is not yet known if Leicester will agree to send a player to a Championship promotion rival but the Whites are hopeful they can make a deal happen.
Farke has made no secret of his desire to bolster his defence in the mid-season market, while laying bare the financial difficulties Leeds have faced due to Profitability and Sustainability rules. The full-back areas are where the need is most keenly felt, with three of his four current options suffering with various injuries at different stages during the first half of the campaign.
The German has also been clear that none of his group would be allowed to leave today, including skipper Liam Cooper - in whom there was interest from Blackburn Rovers. The YEP understands that as it stands Souttar's arrival, if Leeds could get it over the line, would not lead to further departures from Elland Road in the remainder of the window.