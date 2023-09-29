Leeds United clash against key promotion rival given new date and evening kick-off upon TV pick
One of Leeds United’s forthcoming clashes against a key Championship promotion rival has been given a new date and evening kick-off time upon being selected for live broadcast.
Leeds will visit Championship title favourites Leicester City in their first game of November and the contest has now been moved to an 8pm kick-off on Friday, November 3rd for live coverage on Sky Sports. The fixture was initially scheduled for a 3pm kick-off the following day. Under new boss Enzo Maresca, Leicester currently sit top of the pile, ahead of second-placed Ipswich Town on goal difference. Leeds are eight points behind the Foxes in sixth place ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Southampton at St Mary’s.