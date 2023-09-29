Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United clash against key promotion rival given new date and evening kick-off upon TV pick

One of Leeds United’s forthcoming clashes against a key Championship promotion rival has been given a new date and evening kick-off time upon being selected for live broadcast.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:11 BST
Leeds will visit Championship title favourites Leicester City in their first game of November and the contest has now been moved to an 8pm kick-off on Friday, November 3rd for live coverage on Sky Sports. The fixture was initially scheduled for a 3pm kick-off the following day. Under new boss Enzo Maresca, Leicester currently sit top of the pile, ahead of second-placed Ipswich Town on goal difference. Leeds are eight points behind the Foxes in sixth place ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Southampton at St Mary’s.

