Leeds United merchandise on sale at Christmas time. Pic: Jan Kruger

Leeds United Christmas gifts: Your guide to unique presents for the Whites fans you love

With the festive season well and truly upon us, we've searched the web for some of the most unique and interesting gift ideas for the Leeds United fans in your life.

By Flora Snelson
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 5:55 pm

What do you buy for the Leeds United fan who has it all? Perhaps they're already kitted out from head to toe, lilac jersey included?

Christmas shopping can be a right headache at the best of times and it makes life even harder if your fanatical football family already have all the gear.

Here we’ve assembled some of the most eye-catching gifts available online to help you make the Leeds fans you love smile on Christmas day.

With gifts to drink, to wear, to place your beer on or hang in your downstairs toilet - there's something for everyone.

1. El Loco Gnome - £24.99

The ultimate tribute to the legendary Leeds United coach, this Marcelo Bielsa statue will survive the elements in your back garden but also looks great in your office or living room. Available to buy at www.ellocognome.co.uk/

Photo: El Loco Gnome

2. Leeds United tube stop map - £25

With each line on this iconic map representing a period of the Whites' decorated history, this eye-catching print is a colourful way to remember some of the club's proudest moments. Available to buy at www.etsy.com/uk/listing/559799155/the-leeds-united-tube-map/

Photo: Mike Cochrane

3. Leeds United beer mats - £12.95 for nine

Perfect for matchdays in front of the telly, these unique beer mats celebrate some of Leeds' legendary players and managers from across the club's history. Available to buy at www.bootandballprints.com/collections/beer-mats/products/leeds-beer-mats/

Photo: Boot & Ball

4. Marcelo Bielsa socks - £9.99

You'll be sure to turn heads with these striking socks featuring El Loco and his favourite blue bucket. Available to buy at https://sockcouncil.com/product/el-loco-socks/

Photo: BSFC Limited

