Daniel Farke was asked on Friday if he would consider sending his goalkeeper up for set-pieces if the game was tied at 1-1 in the 90th minute and the hypothetical became reality at Elland Road. The Whites boss resisted any temptation to send Illan Meslier into the attack, though, as the hosts created and wasted good chances to win the tie. The stalemate means Leeds will visit Home Park Stadium in league and cup action in the space of a few weeks, adding to an already-packed schedule. Here's the YEP take on Saturday's stalemate.

Good day

Jaidon Anthony

GOOD DAY: For Leeds United's on loan Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony, centre, pictured paying tribute to his recently passed mother Donna after his excellent goal in Saturday's fourth round FA Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road. Photo by Tony Johnson.

Leeds United's on-loan winger has been through personal tragedy lately, losing his mum, but wanted to remain involved with Daniel Farke's squad. When he dribbled his way into the Plymouth area and curled the ball beautifully into the net you could perhaps understand why he chose to play through the pain. This was a special moment that allowed him to publicly express his devotion to his mum, Donna, and a fine tribute. The only shame, beyond his yellow card, was that it didn't end up being a winner.

Bad day

Football

When a player cannot remove his shirt to display a message to a loved one, there is something wrong. The banning of political messages is one thing, but football looks so petty when players in Anthony's situation get yellow cards. It doesn't incite the opposition, it offends no one, it wastes no more time than a choreographed dance routine and if anything it adds to the emotional spectacle that makes the sport what it is. Referee Lewis Smith was in a difficult spot because he has to apply the laws but surely common sense, or the spirit of the game, have to be applied sometimes too.

Illan Meslier

Distribution has, at times, been an issue for Meslier and that was certainly the case against Plymouth. On several occasions the goalkeeper sent the ball straight to the opposition and once he passed it directly out of play instead of to the feet of Liam Cooper. His general performance wasn't the best, either, for some reason looking shaky in second half moments.

Willy Gnonto

This was a chance and chances right now are rare for the winger. He just didn't take it. Perhaps had that shot gone in, instead of onto the bar, it would have reignited Gnonto's confidence but he just struggled through the game after that. For a player of his ability and speed, there were very few moments when it looked like he could or would take on the defence and create a problem. Instead he spent too much time on the deck. Rust is to be expected but at some stage he needs to grab a game by the scruff and show why Leeds still rate him so highly.

Off-camera moments

Bamford the warm-up bully, kicking a ball at Gelhardt's feet as he tried to play a pass and then flicking the youngster's ear as they ended their preparations.

Farke joking with Gelhardt after failing to save the substitute from an wayward Plymouth clearance early on in the game.

'No chinos, no party' coming from the home fans, in reference to an unfortunate Argyle fan who was tortured by the South Stand for his choice of trouser in the previous visit to Elland Road. Plymouth fans then responded: "You're only here, to see chinos."

One of the assistant referees mistaking fourth official Sam Allison for someone from the Leeds dugout and trying to keep him away from the touchline as he went to check on Gnonto and the Whites medical team.

The West Stand and Kop giving Charlie Cresswell a nice welcome back to first team action as he went out to warm-up in the first half.

Farke pointing exactly where Gnonto was pointing as Meslier gathered up a loose ball, but as the keeper ignored the winger his manager placed a hand out to keep his Italian international calm. The German was then seen applauding Byram, who raced back to make a strong challenge from behind and stop a counter.

Goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten coming out to the touchline to gee up Meslier after a difficult afternoon with his distribution and a couple of shaky moments.