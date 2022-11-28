Leeds chief Andrea Radrizzani appears to have been in attendance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar over the weekend after the Italian tweeted a video of Morocco fans celebrating their side’s surprise 2-0 win over Belgium in Group F. Several Premier League directors and distinguished figures from the footballing world have taken the opportunity to attend this year’s Finals in the Gulf state.

While tickets and travel have proven to be prohibitively expensive for the average match-going supporter, multi-millionaire Radrizzani took in Belgium’s defeat against the Atlas Lions on Sunday, a game which saw former Leeds transfer target Charles de Ketelaere take to the field during the second half.

The 21-year-old Belgian international joined AC Milan in the summer for a fee in the region of £30 million, preferring a move to the Serie A club over the opportunity to play in the Premier League. His start to life in Italy’s fashion capital has been anything but chic, though, struggling for form during Stefano Pioli’s side’s title defence.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez elected to use De Ketelaere from the substitutes’ bench as the Red Devils fell to Morocco and their well-coached set-pieces on Sunday afternoon in Qatar, making an appearance 15 minutes from time. The Belgian’s World Cup debut may prove to be a personal highlight in what has been a difficult campaign, having failed to find the net in 18 matches for his new side.

Leeds were disappointed to lose out in their attempts to lure De Ketelaere over the summer, but Radrizzani’s transfer regret may be lessened somewhat by the 21-year-old’s recent form in what is widely perceived to be a less demanding league than England’s top flight.

Two of Leeds’ other attacking transfer targets during the summer, Cody Gakpo and Bamba Dieng, have both found the net at this year’s World Cup Finals. Gakpo has scored in back-to-back games for the Netherlands, while Dieng – who snubbed Leeds on deadline day – clinched Senegal’s 3-1 win over hosts Qatar over the weekend.