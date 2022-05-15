Brighton make the trip to Elland Road this afternoon for a game that could see the Whites unofficially relegated, if Burnley manage to beat Spurs in the day's early kick-off. Leeds' vastly inferior goal difference means defeat today, coupled with a Burnley victory, would confirm relegation all-but mathematically. The Clarets then play their game in hand in mid-week at Aston Villa, before the Premier League finale next season when they host Newcastle United and Leeds visit Brentford.

Leeds can ensure the fight goes into the final week by taking at least a point from today's game and Kinnear has acknowledged how vital it is.

"Today's game is no doubt the most important in our recent history," the chief executive wrote in his programme notes.

"Despite being in the unenviable position of not having our own destiny fully in our hands, we know we have a group of players with the character and ability to stand up and be counted when it matters, despite the pressure.

"While this season has been one that we have had to endure rather than enjoy, I don't think there is a minute of any one of our matches where anyone could doubt the spirit or commitment of the team. Equally, there has not been a point where the support inside Elland Road or on our travels has wavered."

Although nerves in the stands are to be expected, Whites fans have been defiant in their vocal support of the team in recent weeks, only showing their anger late on during the defeat by Aston Villa. They continued to chant long after the full-time whistle at the end of both the Manchester City and Chelsea losses and Kinnear hopes today's atmosphere will be tension-free as the players try to save the season.

"We now only have 180 minutes left to remain united and create an environment where the team can play unburdened by the tension that can naturally haunt such critical fixtures, and simply be inspired by the most vocal support in the league," he said.