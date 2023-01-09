Leeds United chief issues Arsenal warning and Whites demands from new 'platform'

Jesse Marsch's Leeds side were not the only Whites outfit in FA Cup third round action this weekend as United's Women also hosted higher-league Stoke City at the same stage. Fourth tier Leeds - who ply their trade in the FA Women's National League Division One North - first enter the FA Cup at the qualifying round stage in which Passmoor's side recorded a 5-1 victory against South Shields.

The Whites then overcame Brighouse Town on penalties in the first round proper and a 7-2 hammering of Redcar Town in the second round booked Sunday's third round date at home to Northern Premier Division side Stoke City Women.

In what was their first game since December 4, Passmoor's team got off to a disastrous start as a Kelsey Richardson curler fired Stoke ahead after just 45 seconds but the Whites kept their composure and went on to record a fine 3-1 victory.

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS: For Leeds United Women who will visit WSL side Arsenal in the Women's FA Cup fourth round following the weekend's victory against higher league Stoke City, above. Picture by LUFC.

Danielle Whitham drew Leeds level in the 20th minute after latching on to a Macey Ellis touch and Whitham then fired the Whites in front two minutes into the second half when bundling home Sarah Danby's corner. Clear daylight was then established two minutes after the hour mark when Amy Woodruff slotted home following a Kathryn Smith assist.

Victory for Leeds booked a fourth round date at Women's Super League side Arsenal on Sunday, January 29 - but determined boss Passmoor is calling for his side to replicate the weekend's display in the league and also in other cup competitions.

Leeds sit sixth in the National League Division One North table but with games in hand and further cup action awaits on Sunday, January 22 with a Women's National League Plate trip to AFC Fylde.

“I think no matter what level you are, male or female as well, it's creating a culture in the environment," said Passmoor, who only took up the role of manager last July. “After that, it's about putting down the principles of how you want to play and having obviously only come in late in August, we're now just probably going in the right direction for the players to understand our methods.

CUP RUN CONTINUES: Amy Woodruff puts Leeds United Women 3-1 up against higher league Stoke City en route to sealing a fourth round date at WSL side Arsenal in the FA Women's Cup. Picture by LUFC.

“Therefore, to perform like we did after the break was really, really pleasing. Obviously they've got to go forward and enjoy the experience of the next round [at Arsenal]. But before that, we've got to train well and train hard. And we've also got a game at AFC Fylde, in another cup, against another team and club from a league higher.

"What I want to make sure, though, is that we're not just a cup team this season. I want to see us do this in all our league matches, every time we cross the white line, that we outfight, outrun and outplay opposition's and sometimes during that period, you're going to have difficult moments.

“You’re going to be stretched, you're going to be challenged. But it's having that mentality and that rearguard action to say, 'okay then', but take it on the chin and go win the one v one battles but also as a team be compact and be difficult to play against.”

Reflecting on the weekend's excellent display and recovering from going 1-0 down after 45 seconds, Passmoor reasoned: "It’s a great mentality but it was probably the best time to concede because you have got another 89 minutes to get it right. We didn't wobble even when we went one nil down. It wasn't one of those scenarios where we were giving bad passes away or we didn't have any structure to our game.

“The girls then just worked themselves into it and I think in the first half, we had a lot of possession and we created lots of opportunities and final third entries. Can we be more ruthless? That's what I look at from this performance, can we be more ruthless in and around the box when we get into the box. Take your chances. score goals, put the game to bed earlier.”

Passmoor added: "I think coming into the game, it was difficult in terms of the selection of the first XI because everybody has been flying. And also the other aspect from the coaches and management is that leading into the game we’ve not played since the 4th December.

“You have to sit down long and hard to select that XI. The 16 or 17 involved were all at it and on it in training, and that transferred on to the game so I'm really pleased with the outcome of the result, but also during the game, the processes of how we played in possession and out of possession.

"Then we had to also dig deep, not just do the pretty stuff. When we had to dig deep, we dig deep as a team. Later in the game, when we conceded ground, we said 'yeah you can have it in front of us, try and work it out to get into goal scoring positions.' But I'm unsure of how many shots they had.