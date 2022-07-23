Leeds United chief calls on requirement from important Whites player after fresh boost

Spanish international forward Rodrigo became United's record signing when joining the club from Valencia in August 2020 for a fee of £27m.

The 31-year-old's time at Leeds has regularly been disrupted by injury niggles or Covid-19 but the Spaniard donned the captain's armband for the latter stages of Friday's friendly against Crystal Palace in which Rodrigo fired United ahead from the penalty spot.

Rodrigo coolly sent Eagles keeper Vicente Guaita the wrong way from a spot kick awarded for Joel Ward's soft push on Crysencio Summerville although Palace hit back to level as Jean-Philippe Mateta finished off a rapid counter.

SPOT ON: Rodrigo, centre, celebrates netting his ice-cool penalty in Friday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in Perth with his Whites team mates. Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images.

Leeds will now head home to complete their pre-season preparations ahead of the new term opener against Wolves and Whites head coach Marsch has outlined the importance of a thriving Rodrigo to United's cause.

"The penalty was shaky in general, but Rodrigo knows he's an important player, knows he's got a lot of quality," said Marsch.

"In those moments we all have trust he's going to step up and bury it, which he did.

"We need him to be at his best.

"He's going to be important here and we have to make sure, in every way, he's engaged and pushing.