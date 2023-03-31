Kinnear was the Leeds United board representative at March’s SAB meeting at which several issues were discussed including the cleanliness and condition of facilities at Elland Road. Recently, a social media thread highlighted aspects of Leeds United’s home stadium that supporters deemed not up to code, something which Kinnear acknowledges following his meeting with the SAB.

The chief executive also explained the logistical reasons behind some aspects of the ground fans have been dissatisfied with.

“AK [Kinnear] acknowledged that a lot of work needs to be done around the stadium and that there are areas that are not fit for purpose. The club accepts it needs to be better and will look at ways of making some quick improvements in certain areas, especially with regards to cleanliness, toilet seats and improving period products for supporters etc,” minutes from this month’s meeting read.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: A general view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Southampton FC at Elland Road on February 25, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“AK also mentioned that as we do have such an old stadium a lot is down to needing significant redevelopment and so the club doesn’t want to spend too much money on areas that will then be demolished. The club needs to find a balance between spending a lot of money and being able to make a real difference, as the club currently has one of the lowest prices for season tickets that comes along with having some of the lowest levels of facilities and that can be a vicious circle as poor facilities are often then treated worse.

“AK mentioned that millions of pounds has been spent on stadium upgrades, meeting Premier League stadium requirements and installing safe standing over the last few seasons but it would take tens of millions of pounds to make the material changes that supporters deserved and therefore a full stand reconstruction was the best solution.”

As for stadium redevelopment, a long-term goal of the current board’s, minutes revealed a number of extenuating circumstances had led to the current stall, such as increased costs and the club’s membership as a top flight club: “The plans are ongoing and have been stalled recently due to restrictions with COVID and then our position last season with regards to our status in the Premier League, which is similar this season.”

"AK did say though that the club has drawings/commissions for plans. The construction costs have also increased 50% which has meant that this is one of the worst times to commence a major construction project. The club will engage in a full consultation with supporters as well as all other stakeholders and the wider Leeds community.

"The expected timeline is approx. one year for funding/consultation, one year for West Upper build, and one year for West Lower with the intention