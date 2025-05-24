Gus Poyet has been talking about the side he used to be assistant boss of.

Ex-Whites man Gus Poyet has made a spectacular Leeds United declaration with a Chelsea admission upon the club’s Premier League return.

Poyet spent just over a year with Leeds between October 2006 and October 2007 as assistant boss under Dennis Wise as the club slipped out of the Championship and down to League One.

Poyet, though, has declared that what he saw from United’s fanbase in English football’s third tier spoke volumes about the club’s support.

Eighteen years on from Poyet’s time at Leeds, the club are now heading back to the Premier League as Championship champions where they will again lock horns with historic rivals Chelsea - another of Poyet’s former sides.

Speaking to Flashscore, Poyet said of Leeds: "The crowd, the city. Unbelievable. I promise you, it's unbelievable. And I know that the Chelsea fans will hate me for saying that, because in the '70s they were killing each other, but I'm not going to lie.

"I was there, and the support was unbelievable. We were playing League One football, we were going away and taking 10,000 people. It was spectacular. We had the whole stand behind the goal, it was all Leeds United."