Here is the latest from today’s Premier League transfer news.

Leeds United claimed all three points as they faced Wolverhampton Wanderers in the first match of the season yesterday.

Jesse Marsch handed debut starts to Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Tyler Adams and Brendan Aaronson, while Darko Gyabi was named on the bench and Luis Sinisterra was sidelined with an injury.

Leeds went behind very early on following a goal from Daniel Podence, however an equaliser from Rodrigo put the home support back in good spirits.

Despite it going down as an own goal from Rayan Ait-Nouri, new boy Aaronson will claim their second goal that handed them their first win of the campaign.

Next up is a trip to the south coast where they will face Southampton next weekend, with the Saints looking to pick up their first point after defeat to Tottenham.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Everton make contact with ex-Manchester United forward Everton are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona's Memphis Depay as a replacement for Richarlison, however the Dutchman favours Juventus and is likely to want European football. (Sport Witness)

2. Chelsea in four-way battle for £15m striker Chelsea reportedly face competition from Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Everton in pursuit of Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic. The Austrian, who scored six goals in 15 appearances last season, is thought to be available for £15m this summer. (Daily Mail)

3. West Ham target PSG academy product West Ham are reportedly eager to snap up Dan-Axel Zagadou after he was released by Borussia Dortmund. Roma and Inter Milan are also said to be keen on the defender. (Alan Nixon)

4. Bournemouth closing in on double signing Bournemouth are set to sign Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi and Barcelona goalkeeper Neto. The former is set to cost the Cherries around £12.6 million. (Daily Mail)