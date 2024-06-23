Leeds United 'chasing' £12m title winner amid Joe Rodon 'next evolution' prediction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest Leeds United news as the summer transfer window gathers pace

The summer transfer window is upon us and Leeds United are still waiting to make their first move. The Whites have been linked to a host of players but they are yet to dip into the market.

A couple of departures look set to be completed in the not too distant future, though, with Marc Roca and Jack Harrison on the verge of re-joining Real Betis and Everton respectively. With that in mind, we round-up some of the latest Leeds United news.

Leeds 'in Hlozek hunt'

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing up a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Adam Hlozek this summer. The Sunday Mirror have that story, claiming the 21-year-old striker set to leave the German champions this summer with Leeds one of the clubs said to be monitoring his situation.

West Ham United are also said to be keen, with a fee of around £12m being touted by the publication. The striker made 36 appearances for Leverkusen last season and scored seven goals as the club secured a domestic double under the guidance of Xabi Alonso.

However, only 11 of those outings were starts with his game time regularly being limited to short stints off the bench. As such, if Hlozek was to leave Leverkusen, he would be looking to play more of a key role and he would certainly do that at Leeds, it seems.

Hlozek is a Czech Republic international and he picked up his 33rd cap for his country on Saturday at Euro 2024 against Georgia.

Hutton's Joe Rodon verdict

Former Tottenham man Alan Hutton believes a move to Southampton could be the perfect next step for Joe Rodon. The defender, who spent last season on loan with Leeds United, is expected to leave Spurs this summer and has been linked to a number of clubs.

Leeds are known to be keen on re-signing him but Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town are also said to be interested and Hutton believes a permanent switch to a club like the Saints makes sense for the Welshman.

"I think it's about time that he went somewhere, get settled, find a home and play regular football week in, week out, it's only going to help him internationally," said Hutton. "I thought he was excellent last season for Leeds, it was really unfortunate they didn't go up because I think he would have stayed if that had been the case.

