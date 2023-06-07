The FA have confirmed that Leeds have until Wednesday June 14 to respond to the charge. A spokesperson said: “Leeds United FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control that occurred during its Premier League game against Newcastle United FC on Saturday 13 May 2023.

“It’s alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters – and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers – conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don’t use words or behave in an improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, insulting or provocative way. Leeds United FC has until Wednesday 14 June 2023 to provide a response.”

A man was able to get into the Newcastle technical area to confront Magpies boss Eddie Howe during the second half of a 2-2 draw at Elland Road and Leeds issued a lifetime ban before police charged a man with assault.

FA CHARGE - Leeds United have been charged by the FA over an incident involving a fan who was able to confront Eddie Howe at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

West Yorkshire Police issued the day after the game, saying: “Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play following an incident at Elland Road football stadium during the Leeds United versus Newcastle United football match. The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on July 21."

Howe spoke about the incident after the game and later said it should help encourage improvement to security measures for players and club staff.

"It was personal to me,” he said.

"I can't remember if he pushed me or not, it was such a strange thing to happen. Moments like that make you think. We need to be mindful of security. Nobody should have to feel their personal safety is violated when trying to entertain the country. I didn't have time to be fearful, it was over in a flash. But it made me think about things after. I can't repeat what he said but it makes you think 'what if?'

"I just hope that that incident itself can then help the authorities and whoever is concerned with the security and safety of the players and staff, that if it does make a little change or (encourage) someone to think how we can improve things, then it will have been a really worthwhile episode because I’d hate to see a tragedy on a football pitch that could have been avoided.”