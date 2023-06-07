Leeds United charged by FA over Elland Road technical area incident during Newcastle United clash
The FA have confirmed that Leeds have until Wednesday June 14 to respond to the charge. A spokesperson said: “Leeds United FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control that occurred during its Premier League game against Newcastle United FC on Saturday 13 May 2023.
“It’s alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters – and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers – conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don’t use words or behave in an improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, insulting or provocative way. Leeds United FC has until Wednesday 14 June 2023 to provide a response.”
A man was able to get into the Newcastle technical area to confront Magpies boss Eddie Howe during the second half of a 2-2 draw at Elland Road and Leeds issued a lifetime ban before police charged a man with assault.
West Yorkshire Police issued the day after the game, saying: “Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play following an incident at Elland Road football stadium during the Leeds United versus Newcastle United football match. The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on July 21."
Howe spoke about the incident after the game and later said it should help encourage improvement to security measures for players and club staff.
"It was personal to me,” he said.
"I can't remember if he pushed me or not, it was such a strange thing to happen. Moments like that make you think. We need to be mindful of security. Nobody should have to feel their personal safety is violated when trying to entertain the country. I didn't have time to be fearful, it was over in a flash. But it made me think about things after. I can't repeat what he said but it makes you think 'what if?'
"I just hope that that incident itself can then help the authorities and whoever is concerned with the security and safety of the players and staff, that if it does make a little change or (encourage) someone to think how we can improve things, then it will have been a really worthwhile episode because I’d hate to see a tragedy on a football pitch that could have been avoided.”
Leeds are currently in the midst of takeover talks between majority owner Andrea Radrizzani and 49ers Enterprises, who already own 44 per cent of the club and are seeking a complete transfer of power. A deal is yet to be confirmed although talks have been progressing and club sources are hopeful of being able to inform fans of the future direction by the end of this week. The club was relegated to the Championship at the end of the season but are not yet officially under EFL jurisdiction, with the transfer of membership yet to take place. The YEP understands that the transition to the EFL occurs during the football authority’s annual general meeting, which is happening this week and due to conclude tomorrow.