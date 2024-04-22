Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made two changes to his Leeds United team for tonight’s huge Championship clash against Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

Farke had made three changes to his side for last weekend’s hosting of Blackburn Rovers as Joel Piroe, Willy Gnonto and Connor Roberts all came into the side and Patrick Bamford, Dan James and Glen Kamara dropped to the bench.

Roberts has since suffered a muscle reaction following his injury return and had already been ruled out of tonight’s contest at the Riverside, joining Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas on the sidelines.

Jamie Shackleton had also been out injured of late with an adductor strain but Shackleton returned to training this weekend and returns to the bench at Boro.

The two changes to the side see Bamford and Sam Byram restored to the XI as Piroe is benched and the injured Roberts misses out. Byram’s return to the team paves the way for 18-year-old star Archie Gray to play in centre midfield alongside Ilia Gruev.

Boro boss Michael Carrick has made two changes to his side for whom Luke Thomas and Anfernee Dijksteel both come into the XI, replacing Leeds loanee Luke Ayling who is ineligible to face his parent side and Lukas Engel who misses out completely.

Middlesbrough: Dieng; Dijksteel, van den Berg, Clarke, Thomas; Howson, O'Brien; I Jones, Azaz, Silvera; Latte Lath. Subs: J Jones, Connor, Barlaser, Hoppe, Gilbert, Bangura, Lennon, McCabe, Matthews.