Leeds United chances rated for Carabao Cup clash at Wolves and penalties prospects

Wolves are second-bottom in the Premier League table but favourites with every bookmaker and no bigger than 7-5 to progress inside 90 minutes. Leeds, who sit 12th, can be backed at 2-1 whilst the draw is on offer at 5-2 which would mean a penalty shoot-out with no extra-time.

Wolves are odds-on to progress to the last 16 at 4-5 whereas Leeds can be backed at 23-20 to seal a place in Thursday evening's fourth round draw. With Patrick Bamford injured and Diego Costa banned, United's Rodrigo is generally favourite to score first but as big as 15-2, the same price as Hwang Hee-Chan who is rated the chief Wolves threat along with home side youngster Nathan Fraser at the same odds.

Wolves attacker Goncalo Guedes is then 8s, followed by United's Joe Gelhardt at 17-2 and then Wolves ace Daniel Podence at 9s. United youngster Willy Gnonto is 10-1 to get the game's first goal, the same odds as no goalscorer whilst Whites duo Jack Harison and Sam Greenwood plus Wolves star Adams Traore are all 11s.

MAIN THREAT: Wolves striker Hwang Hee-Chan. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Ruben Neves and United's Brenden Aaronson are next at 12s followed by Crysencio Summerville and Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan who are both 14s before the home side's young forward Chem Campbell at 18s. Everybody else is 20-1 or bigger.