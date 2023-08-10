Whites boss Farke had ten players out injured for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at home to Shrewsbury Town for which Liam Cooper, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter, Mateo Joseph, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Sam Greenwood and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas were all sidelined.

Italian international teenager forward Willy Gnonto also failed to make the matchday squad and Farke revealed in Wednesday night’s post-match press conference that the 19-year-old had been “unavailable” but was not injured.

Speaking at Thursday afternoon’s pre-Birmingham press conference at Thorp Arch, Farke provided an update on Gnonto and also revealed that both Rutter and Greenwood have been training, adding that Rutter may be able to feature against the Blues.

TEAM NEWS: From Whites boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"At least some good and positive news with Greenwood and also with Rutter,” said Farke. "They joined in today for the first time this week and also in parts of team training. Obviously for Sam, he was out for four weeks and has no chance to be involved for the game at the weekend.

“But Georgie just missed one and a half weeks. Let's see how it develops over the next 48 hours but the signs are quite good. It could be that he is available, perhaps not for 90 minutes but he could be an option to travel with us.

"If this is possible, it would definitely be a major boost for our quality players upfront. I'm looking forward to having Georgie available as quickly as possible and there's a chance for the weekend.”

Pressed for an update on Gnonto, Farke declared: “Nothing to add to what I talked about yesterday. I gave you the answer. Willy was in training today, trained really good and let's see what happens for the weekend.”