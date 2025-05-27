Predicted final 2025-26 Championship table in Leeds United absence with Wrexham and Birmingham City rise

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 27th May 2025, 06:00 BST

The bookies have predicted how next season’s final Championship table without Leeds United will look.

Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland have all escaped the Championship - in which new names are predicted to be very prominent in the new season promotion battle.

Championship champions Leeds, runners-up Burnley and play-offs winners Sunderland are all heading for the Premier League from which relegated trio Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton are heading back the other way.

League One champions Birmingham City, runners-up Wrexham and play-off winners Charlton Athletic will also be new to the second tier for the 2025-26 campaign.

After their superb season, it’s not something Leeds will have to worry about. But the 2024-25 season might have been a good year to get out. Here, based on the new odds for the 25-26 Championship season, is how the bookies see the final table looking including new teams entering the promotion mix and more Sheffield United frustration.

Title odds: 100-1 (with two firms).

1. 24th: Oxford United (relegated)

Title odds: 100-1 (with two firms). | Gary Oakley/PA Wire

Title odds: 100-1 (with two firms).

2. 23rd: Charlton Athletic (relegated)

Title odds: 100-1 (with two firms). | Getty Images

Title odds: 66-1 (with seven firms).

3. 22nd: Preston North End

Title odds: 66-1 (with seven firms). | Getty Images

Title odds: 66-1 (with six firms).

4. 21st: Portsmouth

Title odds: 66-1 (with six firms). | Getty Images

Title odds: 66-1 (with four firms).

5. 20th: Queens Park Rangers

Title odds: 66-1 (with four firms). | Getty Images

Title odds: 50-1 (with eight firms).

6. 19th: Derby County

Title odds: 50-1 (with eight firms). | Getty Images

