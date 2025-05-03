Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ilia Gruev has made a Leeds United vow and declared a double Whites aim.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites star Ilia Gruev has made a strong Leeds United vow ahead of Saturday’s Championship title decider at Plymouth Argyle in declaring a dual Whites aim.

Leeds are heading for Saturday’s final day hosts Plymouth with promotion already in the bag having sealed a top two finish along with Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gruev readily admits the season’s main objective has now been achieved but has vowed that his side will now go “full on” for not just the title but also the “unbelievable” prospect of finishing on 100 points.

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

Speaking to LUTV, Gruev was asked how important the title was to his side and declared: “It is important to us, really important, because of course you want to win the trophy, it's a big thing.

"You want to feel the silverware and 100 points would be unbelievable so we are going full on for it and we want to achieve this goal."

Pressed on what would be the key to success at Plymouth, Gruev reasoned: "To stay concentrated, to be sharp from the first minute.

"Of course at the moment we have a lot of confidence but I think to be spot on and to be concentrated and also to be aggressive against the ball.

"I think this is the key for Saturday."