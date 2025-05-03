'Unbelievable' - Ilia Gruev makes strong Leeds United vow in declaring dual aim with important message

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 3rd May 2025, 10:39 BST
Updated 3rd May 2025, 10:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ilia Gruev has made a Leeds United vow and declared a double Whites aim.

Whites star Ilia Gruev has made a strong Leeds United vow ahead of Saturday’s Championship title decider at Plymouth Argyle in declaring a dual Whites aim.

Leeds are heading for Saturday’s final day hosts Plymouth with promotion already in the bag having sealed a top two finish along with Burnley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gruev readily admits the season’s main objective has now been achieved but has vowed that his side will now go “full on” for not just the title but also the “unbelievable” prospect of finishing on 100 points.

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.
'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

Speaking to LUTV, Gruev was asked how important the title was to his side and declared: “It is important to us, really important, because of course you want to win the trophy, it's a big thing.

"You want to feel the silverware and 100 points would be unbelievable so we are going full on for it and we want to achieve this goal."

Pressed on what would be the key to success at Plymouth, Gruev reasoned: "To stay concentrated, to be sharp from the first minute.

"Of course at the moment we have a lot of confidence but I think to be spot on and to be concentrated and also to be aggressive against the ball.

"I think this is the key for Saturday."

Related topics:Plymouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice