Leeds United produced another excellent performance at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds United secured their place in the top two for Christmas following Saturday’s dominant 4-0 win over Oxford United. Goals from Dan James, Jayden Bogle, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon capped off another excellent performance for the Elland Road regulars to enjoy, with Daniel Farke’s side now winning their last nine home games and conceding just twice in the process.

It was another excellent all-round display from Leeds and while a 12th league clean sheet cannot be sniffed at, it was the attacking power that really made the difference on Saturday. Solomon rewarded Farke for bringing him back into the starting line-up, while James’ purple patch continued.

And three Leeds players have been rewarded for their respective performances with a place in WhoScored.com’s Championship Team of the Week. Scroll down to see who...

WhoScored rating: 8.2

1. GK: James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday)

WhoScored rating: 8.2

WhoScored rating: 8.5

2. RB: Jayden Bogle (Leeds United)

WhoScored rating: 8.5

WhoScored rating: 8.2

3. CB: Japhet Tanganga (Millwall)

WhoScored rating: 8.2

WhoScored rating: 7.9

4. CB: Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday)

WhoScored rating: 7.9

WhoScored rating: 7.6

5. LB: Joe Bryan (Millwall)

WhoScored rating: 7.6

WhoScored rating: 9.1

6. RM: Dan James (Leeds United)

WhoScored rating: 9.1

