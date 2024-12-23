Leeds United secured their place in the top two for Christmas following Saturday’s dominant 4-0 win over Oxford United. Goals from Dan James, Jayden Bogle, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon capped off another excellent performance for the Elland Road regulars to enjoy, with Daniel Farke’s side now winning their last nine home games and conceding just twice in the process.

It was another excellent all-round display from Leeds and while a 12th league clean sheet cannot be sniffed at, it was the attacking power that really made the difference on Saturday. Solomon rewarded Farke for bringing him back into the starting line-up, while James’ purple patch continued.