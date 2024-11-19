Leeds United leader makes Championship Team of the Season so far alongside Sunderland & Sheffield United men

Leeds United have enjoyed a strong start to the season as Daniel Farke shapes up for another Championship promotion push.

Leeds United return to action later this week and will hope to continue their Championship promotion push with victory at Swansea City. Daniel Farke’s men sit just two points behind Sunderland and Sheffield United in the automatic promotion places, having enjoyed an excellent start to the season.

Leeds’ early-season success has largely been down to their overall quality as a team, but a handful of regulars are staking early Player of the Season claims. Wilfried Gnonto has been the talisman going forward, with Ao Tanaka almost faultless in midfield and Pascal Struijk solid at the back.

It might come as a surprise to fans, then, that only one of the above has made WhoScored’s Championship Team of the Season so far. Take a look below to see who...

WhoScored rating: 7.2/10

1. GK: Viktor Johansson (Stoke City)

WhoScored rating: 7.2/10 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.1/10

2. RB: Trai Hume (Sunderland)

WhoScored rating: 7.1/10 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.1/10

3. CB: Callum Doyle (Norwich City)

WhoScored rating: 7.1/10 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.1/10

4. CB: Pascal Struijk (Leeds United)

WhoScored rating: 7.1/10 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.3/10

5. LB: Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland)

WhoScored rating: 7.3/10 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.4/10

6. RM: Alfie Doughty (Luton Town)

WhoScored rating: 7.4/10 Photo: David Horn

