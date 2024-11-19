Leeds United return to action later this week and will hope to continue their Championship promotion push with victory at Swansea City. Daniel Farke’s men sit just two points behind Sunderland and Sheffield United in the automatic promotion places, having enjoyed an excellent start to the season.

Leeds’ early-season success has largely been down to their overall quality as a team, but a handful of regulars are staking early Player of the Season claims. Wilfried Gnonto has been the talisman going forward, with Ao Tanaka almost faultless in midfield and Pascal Struijk solid at the back.