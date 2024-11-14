Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United's Championship and Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday will see an EFL transfer embargo lifted once their overdue payment to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is made.

Wednesday were hit with a transfer embargo two weeks ago due to outstanding payments to HMRC, however that is to be lifted ahead of the January transfer window once receipt of funds has been ratified, as reported by the Sheffield Star.

The nature of any transfer embargo in the Championship is that the EFL impose a player registration ban, severely limiting the ability of a club to supplement their squad during the alloted transfer periods.

It is not the first time the Owls have been on the receiving end of an EFL registration ban as the club was similarly hit with a transfer embargo last season, also for monies owed to HMRC by chairman and majority shareholder Dejphon Chansiri.

In response to the latest blockage, a Wednesday statement read: "This is a temporary issue and a consequence of significant and as yet unpaid sums of money owed to the chairman which in turn has impacted on the club's immediate cashflow."

There were fears prior to Thursday morning's reporting that any delay in the payment of the sum owed to HMRC would result in Wednesday's January transfer window business being halted, although that is no longer expected to be the case.

Leeds defeated Danny Rohl's side earlier this season by two goals to nil at Hillsborough and will welcome the Owls to Elland Road on January 19, 2025 at 12pm. The game has recently been moved to the lunchtime kick-off slot by broadcaster Sky Sports and will be available to watch on the channel.