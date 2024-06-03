Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the Championship transfer news as Leeds United‘s rivals do early business

The summer transfer window isn't open just yet but Championship clubs are already making moves as they plan for next season. A host of free transfers have been completed and clubs are starting to line-up deals that will be able to be finalised in the weeks and months that follow June 14.

With that in mind, here's a round-up of the transfer news involving Leeds United's Championship rivals.

Luton 'eye Dolan'

Relegated Luton Town have identified Blackburn Rovers winger Tyrhys Dolan as a potential summer target. That's according to the Mirror, who claim the Hatters have been following Dolan's progress at Ewood Park closely for some time.

Luton are expecting something of an exodus this summer after slipping out of the top flight, with the report claiming the likes of Ross Barkley, Alfie Doughty and Teden Mengi are all wanted by Premier League clubs. Rob Edwards' side have also made the decision to release a host of fringe players.

As such, there could be something of a rebuild at Kenilworth Road this summer with Dolan being one player the club are said to be keen on. The 22-year-old made 39 appearances for Blackburn this season, bagging five goals and four assists, with the winger setting up Sammie Szmodics' decisive effort against Leeds at Elland Road back in April.

Windass wanted

Hull City and Coventry City are both keen on signing Sheffield Wednesday man Josh Windass on a free transfer, according to Football Insider. Windass is coming to the end of his contract at Hillsborough and with the 30-year-old yet to agree a new deal with the club, he looks set to become available.

As such, his situation is being monitored by both Hull and Coventry, who have aspirations of being able to break into the Championship's top six next term. Windass was born in Hull and the Tigers' interest would present him with the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his father, Dean, who is considered a legend at the MKM Stadium.

Windass has been with Wednesday since 2020 and after scoring the goal that helped the club win promotion at Wembley last year, he scored six times in 25 appearances for the Owls this season. The attacking midfielder was linked with a move to the MLS earlier in the year.

Gibson to join Stoke City?

Stoke City have reportedly struck a deal to sign Norwich City defender Ben Gibson on a free transfer. Gibson is coming to the end of this contract at Carrow Road and it was announced last month that he would be one of six first-teamers released by the club.

