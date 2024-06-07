Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest news from around the Championship

The summer transfer window is just one week away from opening and Championship clubs are already getting busy when it comes to recruitment. Leeds United have confirmed their retained list with 11 players set to depart the club, but a number of their rivals have already secured new additions.

It's going to be an intriguing summer across the second tier with a host of clubs having ambitions of challenging for promotion to the Premier League and with that in mind, here's a round-up of what's happening elsewhere in the Championship.

Sunderland owner addresses supporters

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus insists the Black Cats are on the verge of appointing a new manager. The club have been without a permanent manager since the decision was made to sack Michael Beale in February with Mike Dodds taking the reins for the final few months of the season on an interim basis.

The likes of Will Still and former Leeds assistant Rene Maric have been linked strongly with the job over the last few weeks and and Louis-Dreyfus is confident of concluding their manager search shortly.

"We hope to appoint the next head coach of our great club imminently, as we enter the final stages of the recruitment process,” the Sunderland owner said in an official club statement. "We appreciate the support and patience that we've received from you throughout the summer and our aim has always been to ensure that the right candidate is appointed. The outcome remains our focus. On and off the field, we have learnt from last season when we fell short of our expectations.

"We are hungry and ambitious for success and determined to ensure we all enjoy a great 2024-24 season together."

Trio eye Scottish youngster

Burnley are keen on signing Queen's Park man Aiden McGinlay, according to the Daily Record. The 17-year-old is yet to make his senior debut, but Burnley aren't the only club to have shown an interest in his signature, it seems.

Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion are said to be keen, per Teamtalk, while Celtic and Ipswich Town are among those who have been linked in the past, too.

Cardiff's Moore stance

Cardiff City are prioritising the signing of a striker this season and according to Wales Online, they could make another push to sign Kieffer Moore. The Bluebirds made a late approach to sign the Bournemouth man in January before he joined Ipswich Town and the report claims another effort to sign the Wales international has not been ruled out.

