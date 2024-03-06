Wednesday will not add the left-back to their ranks ahead of this Friday’s game against Leeds with coach Röhl taking the ‘whole picture’ into account after opposition to Schulz’s supposed signing from Wednesday fan groups. The 30-year-old former Borussia Dortmund defender was released from his contract by the Bundesliga club last summer following allegations made by a former partner occasioning three counts of Grievous Bodily Harm. Schulz was not convicted of the charges after the player’s ex-partner decided against testifying in court but the player was ordered to pay a six-figure sum to charitable organisations, including a domestic abuse charity, which will see the case discontinued if paid in the next three months. Schulz’s former partner and complainant in this case confirmed an out-of-court financial settlement had also been paid, relating to the incidents which are said to have taken place between January and August 2020. “I’d not normally speak after a game about a player who is not here, that’s not in my mind, but I have made a final decision,” Röhl said following Wednesday’s 1-0 win versus Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night. “I’ve said before with transfers that I always look to the whole picture, and that was the same in this case. I’m very happy with my team here, I know Kristian Pedersen will come back soon, and that’s the reason why I will stay with my squad. “Nico Schulz will not be coming.” Schulz had trained with Wednesday last month, drawing public praise from Röhl, supposedly integrating well with the group at Hillsborough. “We’ll have a look,“ Röhl said last month, prior to Schulz’s hearing in Germany. “This week, he is not here. But we’ll try and get him back for training. “When I look back to last week, I saw that Nico was very focused on Sheffield Wednesday, 100 per cent committed. He showed his quality even though he hasn’t played in months, and showed that he’s in good shape. I think the real positive was that he was committed to the players. It was fantastic from both sides, but we’ll see,” he added. This was met by opposition from Wednesday’s Women’s Supporters Group who penned an open letter to the head coach, urging the former Germany assistant to think carefully about any decision to sign Schulz. Leeds visit Hillsborough on Friday evening in their latest Championship encounter having taken 31 points from the last 33 available. Wednesday, meanwhile, are on a four match winning run in the league as they battle relegation to League One. Schulz remains a free agent following his Dortmund release last summer.