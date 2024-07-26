Leeds United Championship rivals 'make bid' for £2.1m-rated Whites 'target'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are one of several clubs to have been linked with a move for Liam Millar this summer

Hull City have made an approach to sign Leeds United-linked winger Liam Millar, according to reports. Leeds are one of several Championship clubs said to be keen on Millar as they look to add to their squad over the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

The likes of Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland have also been linked to the winger, who will be allowed to leave Swiss club FC Basel this summer following a successful loan with Preston North End last time around. However, Hull might just have stolen a march for the Canada international, with the Tigers making a bid according to The Athletic's Joshua Kloke.

Millar impressed under Jesse Marsch at this summer's Copa America, but eyes have now turned to the 24-year-old's future. He still has a year left to run on his contract with Basel, however, according to reports in Switzerland last month, Basel are asking for a fee that is significantly higher than this market value, which is said to stand at around €2.5m (£2.1m).

The Swiss outfit signed Millar from Liverpool back in 2021 and he was a regular at the club before his loan move to Preston last season. He made 35 appearances in the Championship last season and scored five goals, including one against Leeds on Boxing Day.

Speaking about the prospect of a move earlier this summer, Millar told the Athletic: “I want something where I can continue to prove myself. My bigger goal is to play in the Premier League and to prove that I can be a Premier League player. So for me, it’s just (whichever club) can get me to that stage.”

With Jaidon Anthony returning to Bournemouth following the completion of his loan, Leeds are probably a man short when it comes to depth in wide areas at present. That's something the club can be expected to address before the August 30 transfer deadline, with Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi also being linked of late.

Leeds have announced the arrival of four fresh faces this summer, including the returning Joe Rodon, but there are still holes to fill within Daniel Farke's senior group.