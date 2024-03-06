Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A large fire broke out on the south coast earlier this morning which will force Southampton to reschedule one of their final 11 Championship fixtures this season.

Members of the Police Service and Hampshire Fire and Rescue have converged on land adjacent to St. Mary's Stadium in a bid to direct the general public away from the area whilst crews battle to bring the fire under control.

A statement issued by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service on Wednesday afternoon read: "Crews are tackling a fire affecting industrial units near St Mary's football stadium. People in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed. Some roads local to the incident are closed and people are advised to avoid the area to allow movements of emergency vehicles."

Russell Martin's Saints watched as league leaders Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Leeds all secured wins on Tuesday night, against Sunderland, Bristol City and Stoke City, respectively.

Southampton's fixture against Preston was due to kick-off at 7:45pm, however a new date and time for the game will be communicated in due course.

An EFL Spokesperson said: “The EFL can confirm that tonight’s Sky Bet Championship fixture between Southampton and Preston North End has been postponed as a result of health and safety concerns following a fire nearby St Mary’s Stadium.