Burnley are seen as Leeds United’s chief rivals for promotion next season following their relegation from the Premier League

Leeds United Championship rivals Burnley are reportedly due to hold talks with former Chelsea man Frank Lampard about their managerial vacancy. The Lancashire club are currently looking for a new head coach to lead them into next season following Vincent Kompany's departure to join Bayern Munich.

The Belgian has penned a three-year deal with the German giants and his decision leaves Burnley preparing for life back in the Championship without a manager at present. However, the club have already started their search for someone to take the Turf Moor reins and it seems Lampard is one of the coaches on their shortlist.

That's according to reporter Alan Nixon, who claims Lampard is set for talks with the club with the former England international willing to discuss the opportunity with the Clarets. Lampard hasn't been seen in a dugout since leaving Chelsea, where he spent two months as interim head coach, at the back end of last season.

Before then his last permanent job came with Everton, where he spent a year before being sacked in January 2023. Of course, Lampard does have experience of managing in the second tier and he led Derby County to the Championship play-off final in his first year as a coach.

That experience may well be attractive to Burnley, who will be looking to make their stay in the Championship a short one with promotion at the first time of asking the aim. Lampard isn't the only man on the Clarets' Turf Moor shortlist, though, with Steve Cooper and Scott Parker being mentioned as possible targets.

Parker, who has two promotions to the Premier League on his CV as a manager, has been out of work since his stint with Club Brugge was cut short in March 2023 and hasn't managed in England since leaving Bournemouth in the previous August. Cooper, on the other hand, left Nottingham Forest in December having led the club to the Premier League during his two years at the City Ground.

Whoever Burnley select to take over as manager will have big shoes to fill at Turf Moor. Kompany led the Clarets to promotion in his first season with the club, amassing 101 points as they romped home to the title ahead of Sheffield United. This season was a little more difficult, though, as Burnley struggled for traction in the top flight and were eventually relegated, finishing eight points short of safety.

He showed enough during his time at Turf Moor to win over Bayern, though, with the club hiring him to succeed Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena. Kompany has also managed Anderlecht.