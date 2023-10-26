Leeds United’s Championship rival Birmingham City have hit a difficult run of form coinciding with the appointment of former Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney as the club’s new manager.

The decorated former England, Everton and Man United forward replaced Blues boss John Eustace earlier this month with the team sitting sixth in the Championship, much to the dismay of some Birmingham supporters.

Fans of the club have made their feelings clear after defeats against Middlesbrough and Hull City in Rooney’s first two games at the helm. His St. Andrew’s Stadium welcome was less than pleasant on Wednesday night as the Midlands club lost 2-0 to Liam Rosenior’s Hull City and were booed off at half-time and full-time.

A video has since surfaced on social media showing home supporters venting their frustrations in Rooney’s direction as the players and staff trudged from the pitch at full-time.

Birmingham fans letting Wayne Rooney know what they think about 2 losses in 2 games…

pic.twitter.com/oQ2FFxPCp8 — The Second Tier (@secondtierpod) October 26, 2023

Birmingham have slipped to 12th in the Championship table and are yet to find the back of the net in 180 minutes under Rooney, as he tries to implement a more aesthetic playing style.

“You need to be brave in taking the ball, but it’s clear from the first two games that the players aren’t comfortable doing that,” the new manager said in the wake of defeat against Hull.

“So there will be slight adjustments of course because we need to pick up points as well.

“This is on me – maybe I’ve asked them to do too much and I take that responsibility. We’re asking them to play out from the back and be more front-footed.

“I said to the lads after the game ‘if you don’t feel you can do it, tell me, and we can adjust and adapt’.

“There’s so many different elements to no-fear football. They’ve had snots and guts for the last 10 years and it’s been very difficult.

“But it’s not going to change within two weeks when the players haven’t been used to a completely different way.”