Leeds United will face the Bluebirds in their season opener at Elland Road on Sunday, August 6, but the south Wales side will be unable to sign players for fees during this summer’s transfer window after the club were deemed to have been late in their initial payment for striker Emiliano Sala four years ago.

The Argentine forward had agreed to sign for the then-Premier League club in January 2019 before the aircraft carrying him crashed in the English Channel.

An ongoing legal battle has ensued between Cardiff and Sala’s previous club Nantes, regarding the payment of an agreed transfer fee.

A statement from the EFL on Friday morning read: “An independent Disciplinary Commission has confirmed and approved an agreed position between Cardiff City and the EFL that will see the Club subject to a fee restriction and not permitted to pay fees in respect of transfers or loans for two full transfer windows, after triggering the EFL’s ‘30-day rule’.

“This sanction is inclusive of and had been applied in the January 2023 Winter Transfer Window, and now also applies during the current 2023 Summer Transfer Window, though does see the Club receive a reduced sanction from three full transfer windows after appeal.

“Cardiff City had triggered the EFL’s ’30-day rule’ when it was late in making an initial payment to Nantes FC for the transfer of Emiliano Sala, having been ordered to do so following a lengthy legal process involving FIFA, the Court of Arbitration for Sport and then the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

“The Club appealed to a Disciplinary Commission following an amendment to the League’s ’30-day rule’ in June 2023 after EFL Clubs agreed a right of appeal should be afforded to any Club in breach should they have genuine exceptional circumstances that ought to be considered by a Disciplinary Commission.

“Upon reviewing the case, the Disciplinary Commission agreed with the EFL that the Club was 53 days late in making payment so should be sanctioned, but that there were also exceptional circumstances surrounding the case which should be considered.

“In addition to the fee restriction for two windows, the Club will also make a payment toward the EFL’s legal costs and arbitrators’ fees.”