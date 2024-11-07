Longest-serving Championship managers after Coventry City sack Mark Robins - where Leeds United, Sunderland & others rank

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 17:58 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 19:58 BST

Leeds United have enjoyed a period of stability under Daniel Farke.

Coventry City made the surprise decision to sack Mark Robins on Thursday, ending with it the longest managerial reign in the second-tier. Robins was appointed at the CBS Arena almost eight years ago, guiding them from League Two to the Championship play-off final and FA Cup semi-final, but seven defeats in 14 games this season spelled the end of that period.

Time is becoming an increasingly rare commodity in football, with the financial ramifications of relegation forcing clubs into desperate decisions. Luckily, especially after the chaos of relegation, Leeds United have been a model of stability in recent campaigns and Daniel Farke is among the longest-serving head coaches in the division - take a look below to see where he ranks among the rest.

0 days

1. Coventry City - Rhyss Carr

0 days | Getty Images

Photo Sales
43 days

2. Cardiff City - Omer Riza

43 days | Getty Images

Photo Sales
48 days

3. Stoke City - Narcis Pelach

48 days | Getty Images Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Photo Sales
77 days

4. Preston North End - Paul Heckingbottom

77 days | Getty Images

Photo Sales
123 days

5. Burnley - Scott Parker

123 days Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
127 days

6. Sunderland - Regis Le Bris

127 days | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Coventry CitySunderlandDaniel FarkeChampionship
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice