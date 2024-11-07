Coventry City made the surprise decision to sack Mark Robins on Thursday , ending with it the longest managerial reign in the second-tier. Robins was appointed at the CBS Arena almost eight years ago, guiding them from League Two to the Championship play-off final and FA Cup semi-final, but seven defeats in 14 games this season spelled the end of that period.

Time is becoming an increasingly rare commodity in football, with the financial ramifications of relegation forcing clubs into desperate decisions. Luckily, especially after the chaos of relegation, Leeds United have been a model of stability in recent campaigns and Daniel Farke is among the longest-serving head coaches in the division - take a look below to see where he ranks among the rest.