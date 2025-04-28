Ethan Ampadu clearly signals Leeds United's intent in post-promotion message
Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has clearly signalled Leeds United’s intent with a post-promotion message ahead of Monday night’s visit of Bristol City.
Leeds and Burnley have already sealed automatic promotion but the two teams are now locked in battle for the Championship title, albeit with the main aim of a Premier League return already sealed.
Ampadu, though, says his side are now “extremely motivated” to be promoted as champions, declaring the clear aim of finishing on 100 points to beat Burnley to the title.
Burnley moved on to 97 points and three points ahead of Leeds with Saturday’s 5-0 romp at QPR but the Whites still have a plus nine better goal difference and wins against Bristol City and Saturday’s hosts will realistically guarantee the title.
Writing in his captain’s column of the matchday programme, Ampadu said: “Tonight, against Bristol City, we have a job to do. We know we are coming up against one of the best sides in the division, right in the mix for a spot in the play-offs, so it’s going to be a really difficult match.
“However, we are all extremely motivated at the opportunity of winning silverware and it’s our aim to win these last two games, get 100 points and return from Plymouth with the trophy next weekend.”
