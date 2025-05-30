One of Leeds United’s former Championship rivals look set to lose their boss.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plymouth Argyle - who narrowly failed to stop Leeds United’s final day Championship title-win - are set to lose their manager to a European sleeping giant.

Miron Muslic was appointed new Plymouth boss in January but the 42-year-old was unable to keep the Pilgrims up despite an improvement on results under former boss Wayne Rooney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth were effectively already relegated by the time May’s season finale at home to Leeds came around but Daniel Farke’s Whites needed a 92nd-minute winner from Manor Solomon to seal a 2-1 victory and with it the Championship title.

Argyle were hoping for a bright future under Muslic but the club have now reluctantly allowed their manager to open talks with 2. Bundesliga side Schalke 04.

Muslic is now imminently expected to be appointed as Schalke’s new boss.

A statement issued by Plymouth Argyle read: “Argyle can confirm that we have reluctantly allowed Head Coach Miron Muslic to open talks with a 2. Bundesliga side after he expressed his desire to speak with the German team and not return to England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite regular communication since the end of the season, and no mention of any issues, Miron has now made it clear that, after extended periods away from his family, this opportunity provides him the chance to be closer to them after four years on the road.

“We are frustrated by this decision, having implemented clear structures, processes and personnel to aid Miron and his coaching staff as we look to return to the Sky Bet Championship at the earliest opportunity.

“Not only that, the club have also moved quickly to bring in new signings and received repeated verbal promises from Miron that he was committed to Argyle and would do everything to help the club bounce back to the second tier.

“Muslic joined the Greens in January 2025, on a three-and-a-half-year contract, after a period out of the game having departed Cercle Brugge. He will now leave Argyle just four months into that long-term commitment. We wish him the best for his future career. We will be making no further comment at this stage.”