Leeds United's former promotion rivals losing boss to Championship side as big release clause emerges
Leeds United’s former Championship rivals Bristol City look set to lose boss Liam Manning to a fellow Championship side.
Manning, 39, guided the Robins to a sixth-placed finish and a crack at the play-offs which ended with defeat to third-placed finishers Sheffield United in the semi-finals.
Manning, though, is now reportedly close to Norwich City who are reportedly prepared to pay a release clause of £800,000 to bring the Robins boss to Carrow Road.
Norwich could only manage a 13th-placed finish as they ended the season 11 points adrift of the play-off places.
Head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup was sacked in April as ex-Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere took charge for their final two games of the season.
