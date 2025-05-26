The boss of a former Leeds promotion rivals looks set to move clubs.

Leeds United’s former Championship rivals Bristol City look set to lose boss Liam Manning to a fellow Championship side.

Manning, 39, guided the Robins to a sixth-placed finish and a crack at the play-offs which ended with defeat to third-placed finishers Sheffield United in the semi-finals.

Manning, though, is now reportedly close to Norwich City who are reportedly prepared to pay a release clause of £800,000 to bring the Robins boss to Carrow Road.

Norwich could only manage a 13th-placed finish as they ended the season 11 points adrift of the play-off places.

Head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup was sacked in April as ex-Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere took charge for their final two games of the season.