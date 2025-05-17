Leeds United’s former Championship rivals have announced club departures.

A key player has departed Leeds United’s former Championship rivals Middlesbrough who will have discussions with a former Whites man.

Boro have submitted their retained list to the EFL and confirmed the departure of versatile defender Anfernee Dijksteel after six years at the club.

Former Whites star and club captain Jonny Howson also appears on the list but the club say discussions will take place in due course with a player who has made 341 appearances for Boro since joining in the summer of 2017.

The loans of Mark Travers, Ryan Giles, Kelachi Iheanacho, Sammy Iling-Junior, and Ben Doak have all concluded and those players will return to their parent clubs.

Boro have also announced that young professionals Terrell Agyemang, George Gitau, Jack Hannah, Afonso Lindo, Dan Nkrumah, Nathan Simpson, Alfie Myers-Smith, Jack Stott, Cain Sykes, and Pharrell Willis will all part company with the club, as well as scholars Addis Dore, Felix Elliott, Noah Muwana, Fin O'Gorman, Ethan Scott and Judah Tawiah.