A manager has been sacked by a former Leeds Championship rival.

Leeds United’s former Championship rivals Hull City have confirmed that they have parted ways with head coach Rubén Sellés with immediate effect.

Former Southampton and Reading boss Selles took the Hull job in December, replacing Tim Walter with the club sat third-bottom after just three league wins from their last 18 games.

Selles won two of his first five games in charge but the Tigers remained in a relegation fight up until the final day of the season.

A final day draw at Portsmouth saw Hull stay up on goal difference but Selles has now been sacked following a “thorough review of football operations after a challenging campaign”.

The sacking of Selles has possible Leeds implications due to Whites forward Joe Gelhardt having thrived under Selles as part of a loan deal away from Elland Road.

A statement released by the club on Thursday evening read: “Hull City can confirm we have parted company with head coach Rubén Sellés with immediate effect.

“The 41-year-old was appointed in December and guided the Tigers to Sky Bet Championship survival on goal difference on the final day of the 2024/25 season.

“Assistant head coach James Oliver-Pearce and first-team coach Tobias Loveland have also left the club.

“Following a thorough review of football operations after a challenging campaign, the club feels a change in leadership is necessary to move the team forward in line with our ambitions.

“We would like to thank Rubén, James and Tobias for their hard work and dedication during their time at the MKM Stadium and wish them well for their future careers.”