Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe sends heartfelt message as Luke Ayling moves on

Luke Ayling has joined Middlesbrough from Leeds United on loan until the end of the season

Paraag Marathe, chairman of Leeds United

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe has thanked the outgoing Luke Ayling for his service at Elland Road following the completion of his move to Middlesbrough. Ayling has joined Boro on loan until the end of the current Championship season after struggling for minutes under Daniel Farke.

However, with his contract in West Yorkshire set to expire, he has played his last game for the Whites, bringing an end to what has been an illustrious seven-and-a-half-year stint. Ayling will now be focused on helping Michael Carrick’s side, who are currently 12th in the league, make a push for the Championship play-offs over the second half of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender joined Leeds in the summer of 2016 from Bristol City and went on to make 268 appearances for the club, with his final outing coming last Sunday at Peterborough United in the FA Cup. The 32-year-old achieved legend status in that time, with the role he played in the club’s promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa being pivotal.

As such, Marathe has released a statement on the club channels to recognise, honour and thank Ayling for his efforts at Elland Road.

“I’d like to thank Luke for everything he has done for Leeds United," Marathe told the club website. "He is an impeccable professional and constantly gave his all for the badge, he wore with pride.

"His commitment to the club is rivalled only by his commitment to the Leeds community and our supporters, whose love he has earned during his time here. Luke is always welcome back at Elland Road and I wish him the best of luck on his next step.”