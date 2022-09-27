Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has agreed a merger with sports broadcaster DAZN to sell his streaming platform ELEVEN and short-form content hub Team Whistle.

Radrizzani will also join DAZN’s board as an executive director as part of the deal, following the sale of ELEVEN Group’s sport businesses.

A press release on Tuesday morning read: “DAZN Group, a leading global sports platform, has today announced an agreement to acquire the ELEVEN Group’s global sports media businesses.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Andrea Radrizzani, the Leeds United chairman and owner looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“The deal expands DAZN’s capabilities in the live sports streaming sector and establishes DAZN as a global leader in this rapidly evolving space.”

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani shared his thoughts on the merger, saying: “We have developed a successful sports media company in the last six years with ELEVEN, and we’re delighted that this journey continues. The merger will provide greater opportunities as a group to continue to build a global destination for sports fans, which was our mission from day one.”

“Subject to completion of the agreement, this consolidation will clearly help DAZN to grow as the global leader in live sports distribution. ELEVEN’s management and I will be actively working to support the growth of the business, bringing our collective expertise and network with the aim of continuing DAZN’s expansion,” he added.

Radrizzani remains committed to his responsibilities as majority shareholder at Elland Road, despite reports earlier this year that the Italian had provisionally agreed a sale price with minority shareholding group 49ers Enterprises in the region of £400 million.

