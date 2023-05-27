The reputable outlet claims Radrizzani’s purchase, backed by Qatar Sports Investments, will be officially ratified on Monday. Leeds’ chairman was seen at Sampdoria’s training ground earlier this week amid mounting speculation that he was on the verge of a buyout to rescue the debt-ridden club.

"White smoke, finally. Sampdoria passes to Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi, through the Gestio Capital fund, which acted as asset manager of the entire operation, together with Aser and QSI as investors,” Gazzetta reported on Saturday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sampdoria will spend the 2023/24 campaign in Serie B after suffering relegation this season as Radrizzani looks to resurrect the club in a similar manner to the way in which Leeds ended their 16-year exile from the top flight in 2020.

Leeds United's Italian chairman Andrea Radrizzani leaves his seat during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Elland Road (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The 48-year-old, however, could witness Leeds drop into the Championship this weekend if the team fail to beat Tottenham Hotspur and results go against them elsewhere. It is unclear whether Radrizzani will be present at Elland Road for the Whites’ final game of the season.