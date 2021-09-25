LATEST POSITION - Leeds United understand that double vaccinations will be mandatory for crowds over 10,000 at Elland Road, if the government introduces Plan B this winter. Pic: Getty

Writing in his programme notes for today's game against West Ham, Kinnear also said the situation is fluid.

"Our latest understanding of the ever-changing government Covid-19 policy is that, in the event of them actioning 'Plan B' this winter, double vaccinations will be mandatory for attendance at events over 10,000 (and a negative test will not be a substitute).

"We will keep supporters updated through club channels with any developments."

The Whites, who spent the vast majority of last season behind closed doors due to the pandemic, have been able to play in front of full stadia since the start of the current season, with 36,000-plus packing Elland Road for Premier League fixtures. The Premier League have said Covid-19 spot-checks are in place, meaning fans should be prepared to show their Covid pass on the NHS app or present a negative lateral flow test.

Fans are also advised by the Premier League to bring a face covering and arrive early to grounds.