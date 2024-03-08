Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The German, who also took the award for the months of January and November, continued an unbeaten start to 2024 in league action with five wins and a draw in February. That run included 3-0 and 4-0 routs of Rotherham United and Swansea City. What made Leeds’ form all the more impressive was the sheer distances they travelled between a seven-game 27-day schedule that included FA Cup visits to Plymouth Argyle and Chelsea. Leeds also visited Argyle in league action, as well as the Swans and Bristol City. Premier League Chelsea were the only side to get the better of Farke’s men in the month and only just, pipping their second tier visitors with a last-gasp goal having gone behind twice to Mateo Joseph goals. Farke was chosen as winner ahead of Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes, Preston North End’s Ryan Lowe and Hull City’s Liam Rosenior, who all averaged two points per game in the month of February.

Farke said: “Once again, throughout February, we managed to keep up our really good start to 2024 and I can only give compliments to my players and staff. To win nine consecutive games over January and February in the Championship was a real collective effort and required huge dedication from everyone. Naturally it is our aim to continue in a similar manner between now and the end of the season, we want to win as many games as possible.” Danny Wilson chairs the Manager of the Month judging panel. He added: “A really productive month saw Daniel’s side go unbeaten in their five games and produce a fantastic turn around victory over Leicester City. Conceding only one goal in February gives them the confidence that with their attacking talent they can outscore the opposition.”

Leeds might have been celebrating a double award success, but Ilia Gruev was beaten to the Championship Player of the Month prize by Ipswich Town’s Omari Hutchinson. Gruev has caught the eye since breaking into Farke’s starting XI with a number of solid performances. The Bulgarian international, a £4m signing from Werder Bremen, routinely covers the most distance of any Leeds player on the pitch and featured in all but 15 minutes of the February league action. The awards panel was impressed with his ‘tough tackling’ and ‘astonishing’ passing accuracy. But ultimately they plumped for end product, as is so often the case with monthly awards, and Hutchinson’s three goals and two assists contributed mightily to a five-game unbeaten run for Ipswich. The 20-year-old winger now has five goals and five assists for the season since joining on loan from Chelsea.

ONE WINNER - Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has won Manager of the Month for February in the Championship, but Ilia Gruev, left, missed out on the player equivalent award. Pic: Matt McNulty/Getty Images