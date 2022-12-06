The Whites’ return to competitive action pits them against arguably the best team in world football, and Jesse Marsch’s men will need to be at their very best to secure even a point against Pep Guardiola’s title-chasing outfit. In order to boost his side’s sharpness, Marsch has taken Leeds to the Spanish coast, training on the continent as opposed to the dreary and bitter December weather in West Yorkshire.

Leeds will also contest a friendly against LaLiga opposition during their week-long trip to Oliva Nova, facing Elche on Thursday evening at Estadio Martínez Valero. The club have packaged together a new training video, showcasing the team behind the scenes, including drills with and without the ball, gym work and off-field activity.

United’s short hop over to the Valencian region of Spain is also documented, with countryman Marc Roca performing a catwalk of sorts down the plane’s central aisle, staring intently into the camera lens. His brief flirtation with amateur modelling is interrupted by compatriot Diego Llorente who shouts at the Spaniard in their native tongue, causing Roca to break his gaze and laugh along with his teammates.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Marc Roca of Leeds United in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth at Elland Road on November 05, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

On the plane, most Leeds players appear to have been allocated a row to themselves except for Luke Ayling and Mateusz Klich – among the longest-serving members of the current squad, promotion winners two-and-a-half years ago and, of course, fan favourites – who chose to sit side-by-side.

There was to be no sign of teenage midfielder Archie Gray, however, who also played no part in the Under-21s’ 8-0 friendly defeat by Valencia’s senior squad last week. The 16-year-old is highly regarded by Marsch and has been used in first-team training along with Sonny Perkins, Darko Gyabi and Mateo Joseph this season, all of whom are present with the main squad at Oliva Nova.

