The caretaker boss expressed his pride at the 80-minute performance Leeds produced before succubming to two late goals at Elland Road. His Whites were on top for large spells in the second half and had chances to go ahead, but a clinical goal from Marcus Rashford took the game away from them with 10 minutes remaining. Alejandro Garnacho added a second with Leeds tiring.

“I'm really proud really proud of the group,” said Skubala.

"I thought we had more of the game, especially the second half. We came out again good, we tried to try to win the game as I said we did on Wednesday and I actually thought we were on top for long periods at the start the second half and we created quite a lot of chances. The first goal has changed the game so [we’re] deflated we haven't got anything out of the game, but we did a good performance.”

PROUD CARETAKER - Michael Skubala lauded the effort of his players and their performance for 80 minutes before succumbing to two late goals against Manchester United. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds were hoping to have a replacement for the sacked Jesse Marsch in place for Sunday’s clash but despite the emergence of ex-Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder as a potential candidate, Skubala was unable to confirm if he will soon hand over the reins or take the team for next weekend’s Everton game.

“I think it's helpful for everybody, I think it's helpful that everybody knows which direction of travel we're going in,” he said.

"But in the same sense, I think the players are calm, the staff are calm and everybody else is calm. So as long as it takes it, it takes and I think the club needs to make the right decision and make sure that we get ourselves up this league and staying in the Premier League.”

Skubala, who anticipates speaking with the board on Monday about a plan for this week, has quickly grown fond of the group of players he will be passing on, whenever Leeds do make an appointment. He believes the new man will be inheriting a committed and capable squad.

“A great group of players who will work hard every game, will give you everything, will leave nothing in the tank,” he said.