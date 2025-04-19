Leeds United's Championship rivals make huge decision on manager after Sheffield United setback
A failure to get anything against Leeds United’s promotion rivals Sheffield United has cost a Championship manager his job.
Relegation-battling Cardiff City went into Good Friday’s clash against the Blades at Bramall Lane with four games left in their survival bid but fell to a 2-0 defeat.
The loss left the Bluebirds second-bottom in the table, one point adrift of safety and the Welsh outfit announced on Saturday afternoon that Omer Riza had now been relieved of his duties as first team manager.
The club have announced that Aaron Ramsey will lead the Bluebirds for the final three games of the Championship season, beginning with Easter Monday’s home clash against Oxford United.
