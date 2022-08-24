Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds will face Wolves in the Third Round of this season’s Carabao Cup after negotiating a way past Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the Second Round.

The draw – which took place immediately following Wednesday night’s fixture – had Leeds as ball number 30 in the draw.

Ties will be played on the week commencing November 7, suggesting a November 8 or November 9 date with the Molineux side.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Bruno Lage, (L) the Wolverhampton Wanderers manager exchanges words with Leeds United managerJesse Marsch after their defeat during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Leeds have already defeated Wolves in the Premier League this season, beating the Midlands club 2-1 on the opening day at Elland Road.

Boss Bruno Lage took issue with a comment made by Jesse Marsch during the first half of that fixture and referenced his upset during the post-match press conference.

Marsch admitted last week that he had sent an email to Lage in order to clear the air following their touchline spat, but was yet to receive a reply from the Portuguese manager.

“Nothing against the manager, they won, but there was a point in the first half I heard something I didn’t like,” Lage said.

“There are some things in my opinion that you cannot say,” Lage added but would not go into detail regarding the comment which had upset him.

“Most important thing is Leeds win, and congratulations to the manager and the team and the fans,” he added.

Wolves versus Leeds is one of several all-Premier League ties in the Third Round of this season’s League Cup.