The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Leeds United’s 2-2 draw against visiting Swansea City.

Leeds United returned from the international break in almost the worst possible fashion as they twice threw away a lead to draw with Swansea City.

The performance and the manner in which they conceded did little to quell the building nerves ahead of the promotion run in but it was at least a point.

Here's the YEP take on a day of poignant moments and hectic football.

Good day

Willy Gnonto

The injury fears have been mostly allayed because he was fit enough to play some part and his impact was immediate and vital. It should have been the winner. With a good week of training at Thorp Arch surely the Italian will be unleashed at Luton.

Bad day

lllan Meslier

It doesn't really need explaining, but it does need actioning. So much of what he did was good up to the 64th minute but yet more high profile errors have cost Leeds again and his position in the starting line-up feels untenable. He might need saving from himself.

Daniel Farke

Another less-than-convincing performance as the pressure ramps up on everyone at the top and bottom of the table. This is when Leeds need to just win, by hook or by crook and Farke did not get what he needed from his squad. He can't catch crosses for his keeper but he did continue to back him after numerous other examples of head-loss. His post-match quote about being 100 per cent convinced Leeds will finish it off and go up was a far bolder statement than we're used to from the German. It didn't land as he might have wanted with many in the fanbase but only time will tell who had it right.

Off-camera moments

Paul Reaney and some guests being asked to stay off the pitch on a stadium tour. The legend responded by doing the Hokey Cokey on the touchline with his arms around two others.

The Swansea City staff putting up a Welsh flag to mark their territory outside the away dressing room.

Paraag Marathe and club officials paying their respects for Chris and Kev outside the East Stand. The families were represented on the touchline before kick-off and the emotion, as the captains laid down wreaths and the stadium rose to applaud, was visible.

Ex-Rangers and England keeper Chris Woods in the West Stand, keeping an eye on the young, inexperienced referee. Woods was there in a match observer role.

Junior Firpo nutmegging Isaac Schmidt, to the delight of the substitutes during their warm-up rondo.

Willy Gnonto heading off at the end of the warm-up and going straight to head of medicine Henry McStay, who accompanied the winger down the tunnel. Whatever the nature of their chat, Gnonto would come on and play a big role later on.

Daniel Farke appealing for calm from his players after a fairly frenetic opening 19 minutes in which they took the lead and conceded a penalty.

Schmidt getting an unexpected drenching from the sprinklers as he had a chat with Josuha Guilavogui about Leeds' first half display.

Joe Rodon shooting Illan Meslier a glance after a pass that put him under a bit of pressure. Sam Byram, Ethan Ampadu, Manor Solomon and Meslier all showing frustration at team-mates in various incidents.

The facial expressions and reactions of disbelief and anger from several outfield players after Meslier dropped the corner. It was a similar story after the second goal, although he was far from alone in culpability.

Boos greeting Farke and his players from some sections of Elland Road as they walked around at full-time.

Dan James leaving a young Leeds fan literally hopping with delight after taking the time to stop, chat and sign an autograph in the car park after the game.