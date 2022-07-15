The skipper attended a Q and A event for Queensland Whites fans in Brisbane on Friday morning, having sat out Thursday's tour opener against Brisbane Roar.

Cooper returned to pre-season with a slight tenderness in his Achilles and although he has been put through his paces in individual sessions and attempted to be part of the team's training activities, he's not there yet.

"Hopefully, by the end of the tour," he told the assembled Leeds fans at the Pig and Whistle Riverside pub.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I just have a little issue with the fat pad behind my Achilles at the moment. I've tried joining in a couple of times and it's just not quite right at the moment, but I'm getting there slowly but surely."

The Scotland international was in good spirits as he, Rasmus Kristensen, Dan James, Illan Meslier and Jesse Marsch spoke with fans and held an autograph and selfie session in the pub. Cooper delighted the Queensland branch of the club’s fanbase by lifting James onto the high chairs on stage and answered questions about his time at Elland Road, a stressful last season and the hopes for the upcoming campaign.

Cooper was joined by fellow defender Leo Hjelde on the sidelines at the Cbus Super Stadium on Thursday. The Norwegian took a knock to the calf during the side's first open training session earlier in the week. The pair were the only members of the travelling party missing from the matchday squad, with Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas remaining in the UK as they recover from injuries. Firpo will be out for around eight weeks and his injury has prompted thoughts for Jesse Marsch and director of football Victor Orta over the left-back situation at Elland Road.

According to Marsch the rest of the players who did feature against Brisbane Roar came through injury free.

STILL OUT - Liam Cooper hopes to be involved by the end of Leeds United's tour of Australia, having picked up a slight issue with the fat pad behind his Achilles. Pic: Getty