Leeds United captain Liam Cooper pays tribute to Toby Nye as stars turn out for little boy's funeral

Leeds United stars including Liam Cooper, Kemar Roofe and Stuart Dallas attended a funeral for little fan Toby Nye today.

Brave Toby was just six years old when he tragically lost his battle with cancer on January 12.

The Leeds United fan was an emphatic supporter and through his fundraising met players including Liam Cooper on several occasions.

Captain Liam Cooper was at Cottingley Crematorium today along with Kemar Roofe, Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw as well as Barry Douglas.

Liam Cooper said after the service: "Fly high little man! An amazing celebration for an amazing little boy, we will cherish the memories forever.. Keep smiling down on us Toby Nye."

Earlier in the day, a funeral procession including a horse-drawn carriage and a Lamborghini went past Elland Road for a 'final visit' to the ground for little Toby.

Fans lined the streets to applaud the hearse as a chorus of 'Marching On Together' rang out.

Leeds United's Liam Cooper leads the cortege in front of Trixie the dinosaur and Power Ranger BumbleBee . Toby Nye funeral at Cottingley Crematorium.

At the Crematorium, family paid their final respects to the battling youngster.

Toby's mum Stacey Worsley told the service: "You taught us how to be strong with your strength and determination and I will thank you forever for that."

Leeds’s players will be wearing black armbands while a minute’s applause in honour of Toby will be held before kick-off.

Fans are also being encouraged to leave flowers in his memory at Elland Road’s Billy Bremner statue and many flowers, shirts and scarves have been left at the ground today in memory of the little boy.

Little Toby was always thrilled to meet club captain Liam Cooper