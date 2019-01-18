Leeds United captain Liam Cooper intent on celebrating life of 'little mate' Toby Nye

LEEDS UNITED captain Liam Cooper hopes the community can "celebrate the life" of Toby Nye following the six-year-old's sad passing after his brave battle with cancer.

Leeds fan Toby was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in 2017 with United then stepping in to help as £200,000 was raised for antibody treatment through a fund-raising campaign.

The youngster was declared to be in remission last year but Toby was diagnosed with a brain tumour in the autumn after suffering from headaches and vomiting and the youngster passed away last weekend.

Club captain Cooper had developed a close relationship with Toby with the Whites skipper admitting on social media that he was "heartbroken" to hear that his "little mate had peacefully passed."

Speaking to the press for the first time since Toby's passing at Thursday's pre-Stoke City press conference, Cooper admitted: "He meant the world to me and he meant the world to the club as well.

"Hopefully we managed to bring some happiness to the final stages of his life and obviously our condolences are with his family and all those surrounded by him.

"I got to know him well, he was a beautiful young boy and he really touched me as well as a person.

"All I can say is we are all rooting for them and hopefully we can all come together and celebrate his life in the coming weeks."