Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu directs cheeky comment at Patrick Bamford after goal award
Bamford's strike against Peterborough United in the FA Cup was recently named the FSA's Goal of the Year for 2024. The Leeds striker's incredible volleyed effort last season was selected as the best finish throughout the calendar year.
Leeds posted a photograph of Bamford posing with the award and the accompanying clip of his goal on their official Instagram account. It read: "Congratulations to Patrick Bamford on winning the first ever FSA Goal of the Year award, for his strike against Peterborough in the FA Cup."
Shortly after, Leeds captain Ampadu, who assisted Bamford's strike with a searching pass upfield, commented: "Still not thanked me for this", whilst tagging the forward's personal Instagram handle. The comment itself received several hundred likes from supporters.
Bamford did not respond to the light-hearted jibe, however, the striker had previously posted from his account, thanking fans and the FSA for their nomination.
"Delighted to win the very first Goal of the Year from the Football Supporters' Association. Thanks to fans from all clubs who voted and thank you to the FSA", he said.
