West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan, who previously worked at Thorp Arch as Under 23s head coach and assistant to Marcelo Bielsa, is one of those being considered for the current Elland Road vacancy. Corberan’s remarkable run to the play-offs with Huddersfield Town and his transformation of West Brom’s results have impressed Leeds chiefs and his knowledge of the club and many of the existing squad could play in his favour given the lack of preparation time ahead of July 2’s pre-season start.

The Baggies finished ninth last season, three points outside the play-off spots, but do not represent a happy ship at present. A supporters group have been campaigning for an ownership change and The Athletic report that a group are in talks over a minority stake that could then lead to a full takeover.

That group includes sports lawyer Chris Farnell, who will be known to Leeds fans from his time advising former Whites owner Massimo Cellino on his takeover at Elland Road. Farnell hit the headlines when he sacked Brian McDermott over the phone only for the manager to be reinstated a few days later because the takeover was not yet complete. The lawyer has previously been linked with takeover attempts at Charlton Athletic and Burnley.

West Brom are owned by a number of Chinese firms and businessmen, with Guochuan Lai holding the controlling shares. He runs the club’s parent company Yunyi Guokai [Shanghai] Sports Development Limited. CEO Ron Gourlay has recently departed West Brom and Corberan could follow suit if Leeds decide he is the man for the job of leading them back to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke is among Corberan’s competition and brings with him a CV that boasts two promotions to the top flight with Norwich City. Leeds today confirmed the appointment of interim football advisor Nick Hammond to oversee their transfer window activity but the YEP understands he will not be in charge of the managerial appointment. Interviews were held over Zoom this week, with candidates seeking to impress CEO Angus Kinnear and 49ers Enterprises president Paraag Marathe. Face-to-face interviews are scheduled for early next week, with an appointment expected to follow by the end of the week.

Leeds’ own takeover continues to progress, with EFL owners’ and directors’ tests and various legalities being worked on after an agreement was reached between Andrea Radrizzani and his boardroom partners 49ers Enterprises.